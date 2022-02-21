Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $10,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth about $320,000. Camden National Bank grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 41,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,040,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $262.68. 1,421,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,816,235. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $240.46 and a 52-week high of $292.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $270.99.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

