Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,583 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in RingCentral by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 15,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.06.

In related news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 319 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total value of $68,852.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $314,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,148 shares of company stock worth $2,454,686. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RingCentral stock traded down $9.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $146.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,881,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,276. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $143.79 and a one year high of $428.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.72 and a beta of 0.68.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

