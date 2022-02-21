Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 33.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,540 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,555,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.8% in the third quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.9% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 67,152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.8% in the third quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Home Depot from $413.00 to $406.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.61.

HD traded down $1.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $346.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,526,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,492,791. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $378.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.74. The company has a market capitalization of $362.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

