Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,204 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,104 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 1.4% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock traded down $1.58 on Monday, reaching $167.30. The company had a trading volume of 82,772,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,976,672. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.37 and a 200-day moving average of $158.60. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. Apple’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.48.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

