Emercoin Reaches Market Cap of $2.56 Million (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $2.56 million and $15,144.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Emercoin has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0525 or 0.00000134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Emercoin Coin Profile

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 48,791,382 coins. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

