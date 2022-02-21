Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 150,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,531 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 221.3% in the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 50,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,520,000 after purchasing an additional 34,555 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,014,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,665,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,340,000 after acquiring an additional 79,606 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 11.3% during the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. 82.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total value of $997,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 209,570 shares of company stock valued at $56,974,872. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LLY opened at $240.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.48. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $178.58 and a twelve month high of $283.90. The stock has a market cap of $229.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 102.73%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.84%.

Several research firms recently commented on LLY. Bank of America boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com lowered Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.71.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

