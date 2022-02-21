Easterly Government Properties (DEA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect Easterly Government Properties to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $20.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.77 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Easterly Government Properties has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $23.65.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $157,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,256,000 after acquiring an additional 142,010 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 28,726 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 420,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after acquiring an additional 148,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 157,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 30,409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DEA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

