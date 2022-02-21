E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €13.70 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.70 ($15.57) price objective on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EOAN. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.60 ($15.45) price objective on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.20) price target on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays set a €12.00 ($13.64) price target on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($13.64) price target on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €11.50 ($13.07) price target on shares of E.On in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, E.On has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €12.26 ($13.94).

Shares of FRA EOAN opened at €12.13 ($13.78) on Thursday. E.On has a 12 month low of €6.70 ($7.61) and a 12 month high of €10.80 ($12.27). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €12.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is €11.33.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

