Dynamite Market Cap Reaches $17,795.52 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded up 34.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. One Dynamite coin can currently be purchased for $0.0460 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges. Dynamite has a total market cap of $17,795.52 and $71,041.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dynamite has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.88 or 0.00303108 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000113 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005530 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000809 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $468.42 or 0.01204518 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Dynamite Profile

DYNMT is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 725,877 coins and its circulating supply is 387,170 coins. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

