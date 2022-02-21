Ducommun (DCO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Ducommun to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE DCO opened at $46.07 on Monday. Ducommun has a 1 year low of $40.82 and a 1 year high of $65.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.94 and its 200-day moving average is $48.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.29 million, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCO. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the second quarter worth about $641,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.