DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target Lowered to $160.00 at Needham & Company LLC

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $270.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DASH has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on DoorDash from $158.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on DoorDash from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on DoorDash from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $181.11.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Shares of DASH opened at $96.21 on Thursday. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $91.96 and a 52 week high of $257.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.22 and a beta of -0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.39 and a 200-day moving average of $173.56.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.67) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.84, for a total transaction of $4,132,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.74, for a total transaction of $928,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 415,502 shares of company stock worth $62,171,120. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Nellore Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC now owns 54,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 7,894 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 211,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,540,000 after buying an additional 25,953 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth about $1,544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.