disBalancer (DDOS) Trading 26.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. One disBalancer coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000710 BTC on exchanges. disBalancer has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and $94,242.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, disBalancer has traded down 26.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get disBalancer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00044458 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,721.59 or 0.06968049 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,977.81 or 0.99794470 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00049021 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00051926 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003234 BTC.

disBalancer Coin Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 6,516,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,046,301 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

Buying and Selling disBalancer

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire disBalancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase disBalancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for disBalancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for disBalancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.