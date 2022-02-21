Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.67.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIOD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Get Diodes alerts:

Shares of DIOD stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $89.47. 196,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,706. Diodes has a 12-month low of $68.01 and a 12-month high of $113.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.27.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Diodes had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 20.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that Diodes will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Julie Holland sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total transaction of $290,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total transaction of $446,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,622,014. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,364,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Diodes by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,934,000 after acquiring an additional 53,716 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Diodes by 256.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 17,772 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diodes

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.