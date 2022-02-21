Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $6.89 Per Share

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Digital Realty Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial analyst G. Miller now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $6.89 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.95. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.32 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.53.

NYSE:DLR opened at $135.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $178.22. The firm has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 57.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.46.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS.

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $332,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,807,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 248,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,458,000 after buying an additional 20,726 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $457,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

