Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

DVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.19.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

NYSE:DVN opened at $54.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.31. The company has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.87. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $56.42.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 10.55%.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $81,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,680,764.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,812 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,555. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 118,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 18,910 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 276,620 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,075,000 after buying an additional 42,987 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,362 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,232 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.