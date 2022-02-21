Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €165.51 ($188.08).

Several research firms recently issued reports on DB1. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €184.00 ($209.09) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €164.00 ($186.36) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €171.20 ($194.55) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Warburg Research set a €154.00 ($175.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($204.55) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of ETR DB1 traded down €1.40 ($1.59) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €156.35 ($177.67). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,992. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €151.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of €147.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.89, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01. Deutsche Börse has a 1-year low of €130.10 ($147.84) and a 1-year high of €163.35 ($185.63).

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

