Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€3.60” Price Target for Air France-KLM (EPA:AF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.60 ($4.09) price objective on Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AF. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.30 ($4.89) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.25 ($3.69) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.80 ($2.05) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.42 ($2.75) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €4.40 ($5.00) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air France-KLM presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €3.36 ($3.82).

Shares of AF opened at €4.04 ($4.59) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €4.08 and its 200 day moving average price is €4.08. Air France-KLM has a 52 week low of €6.88 ($7.82) and a 52 week high of €14.65 ($16.65).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

