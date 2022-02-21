Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Price Target to $131.00

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CHH has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Choice Hotels International from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $140.00.

Shares of CHH stock opened at $144.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.64. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $100.25 and a fifty-two week high of $157.46.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $284.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.85 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 160.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a $0.2375 dividend. This is an increase from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is 18.45%.

In related news, insider David A. Pepper sold 21,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total value of $3,185,715.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 280.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

