Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DK shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

DK opened at $17.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.92. Delek US has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $27.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.23.

In related news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $294,279.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders sold 157,003 shares of company stock worth $6,778,263 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Delek US by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Delek US by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Delek US by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Delek US during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

