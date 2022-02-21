David L. Deninno Sells 5,000 Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Stock

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.36, for a total transaction of $476,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE WAB opened at $96.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.80. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $99.17.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1,612.8% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,066,010,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 120,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 21,720 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WAB shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.86.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars, supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services, overhauls locomotives, and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

