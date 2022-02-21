Datamine Price Reaches $0.0741 (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 20th. Datamine has a total market cap of $236,362.72 and approximately $8,018.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datamine coin can currently be bought for $0.0741 or 0.00000193 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Datamine has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.73 or 0.00283181 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000113 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005433 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000798 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $471.50 or 0.01227977 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About Datamine

Datamine (DAM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,191,026 coins. The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

