Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Receives $167.45 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $167.45.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $471,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 374.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after acquiring an additional 38,410 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1,251.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 15.1% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 24,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 179.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 8,497 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DRI traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $144.74. 1,006,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,133,379. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.85 and a 200-day moving average of $146.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.45. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $128.59 and a 1-year high of $164.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

