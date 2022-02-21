Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) Receives $93.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaos from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Danaos from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Danaos by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,894 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Danaos by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Danaos by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,118 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaos by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaos by 1,223.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

DAC stock opened at $95.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Danaos has a 52 week low of $33.79 and a 52 week high of $102.95.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $0.09. Danaos had a net margin of 152.70% and a return on equity of 21.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Danaos will post 30.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from Danaos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Danaos’s payout ratio is presently 5.86%.

About Danaos

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

