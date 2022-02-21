DA Davidson Cuts Doma (NYSE:DOMA) Price Target to $7.50

Doma (NYSE:DOMA) had its price objective reduced by DA Davidson from $14.00 to $7.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on Doma in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Doma has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.88.
NYSE DOMA opened at $2.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.27. Doma has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $10.61.
About Doma
Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.
