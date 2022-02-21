DA Davidson Cuts Doma (NYSE:DOMA) Price Target to $7.50

Doma (NYSE:DOMA) had its price objective reduced by DA Davidson from $14.00 to $7.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on Doma in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Doma has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.88.

NYSE DOMA opened at $2.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.27. Doma has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $10.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundation Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,021,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in Doma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,108,000. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in Doma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,768,000. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in Doma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,500,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Doma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

About Doma

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

