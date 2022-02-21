D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) is Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Sadoff Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 699,744 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,250 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton accounts for 4.0% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $58,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.21.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $83.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.06. The stock has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.69. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.57 and a 12-month high of $110.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.38. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.22%.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $354,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $3,783,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,470 shares of company stock worth $11,963,776. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

