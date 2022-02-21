Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) to announce sales of $6.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.16 million. Cue Biopharma posted sales of $480,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,254.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full year sales of $10.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.29 million to $17.54 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $13.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cue Biopharma.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CUE. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Cue Biopharma in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Cue Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cue Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Cue Biopharma stock opened at $6.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average of $11.61. Cue Biopharma has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $18.42. The company has a market capitalization of $207.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.59.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 1,664.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 16,647 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cue Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $540,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Cue Biopharma by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 9,439 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 31,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

