Critical Analysis: CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) versus Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM)

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) and Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and Iron Mountain’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust $11.34 million 4.60 -$306.07 million ($1.55) -2.26 Iron Mountain $4.15 billion 3.00 $342.69 million $2.20 19.55

Iron Mountain has higher revenue and earnings than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Iron Mountain, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iron Mountain has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and Iron Mountain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust -12.01% 4.90% 1.12% Iron Mountain 14.48% 53.63% 3.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and Iron Mountain, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Iron Mountain 1 0 2 0 2.33

Iron Mountain has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential downside of 23.27%. Given Iron Mountain’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Iron Mountain is more favorable than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.0% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.4% of Iron Mountain shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Iron Mountain shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Iron Mountain pays an annual dividend of $2.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust pays out -12.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Iron Mountain pays out 112.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Iron Mountain has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Iron Mountain is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Iron Mountain beats CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on energy infrastructure such as pipelines, storage terminals, transmission, and distribution assets. The company was founded by Richard C. Green, Jr. on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc. engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business. The North American Records & Information Management Business segment offers record management, destruction, and fulfillment services throughout the U.S. and Canada. The North American Data Management Business segment handles data protection and recovery, server and computer backup services, and safeguarding of electronic and physical media in the U.S. and Canada. The Western European Business segment offers records management, data protection and recovery services, and document management solutions throughout the United Kingdom, Ireland, Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Netherlands, Spain, and Switzerland. The Other International Business segment offers storage and information management services throughout the remaining European countries, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa. The Global Data Center Business segment p

