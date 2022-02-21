CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Holdings Raised by Nia Impact Advisors LLC

Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 51.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,608 shares during the period. CRISPR Therapeutics accounts for about 2.9% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $6,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.8% during the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.2% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 33,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRSP. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.53.

NASDAQ:CRSP traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $58.29. 1,182,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,699,000. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 2.10. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $55.35 and a 1 year high of $169.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.88.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.28% and a return on equity of 16.21%. Analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

