Credit Suisse Group Trims Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Target Price to $31.00

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NILSY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. VTB Capital raised Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

OTCMKTS:NILSY traded down $0.66 on Monday, reaching $27.81. 56,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,465. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.39 and a 200-day moving average of $30.79. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has a 52-week low of $26.18 and a 52-week high of $38.21.

MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC engages in the exploration, extraction, refining of ore and nonmetallic minerals, and sale of base and precious metals produced from ore. It operates through the following segments: GMK Group; South Cluster; KGMK Group; NN Harjavalta; GRK Bystrinskoye; Other Mining; and Other Non-Metallurgical.

