Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CREDIT SUISSE GROUP and Winterthur offer investment products, private banking and financial advisory services, as well as insurance and pension solutions. Credit Suisse First Boston provides securities underwriting, sales and trading, financial advisory, investment research, venture capital and asset management services. Because they specialize in gaining a deep understanding of their clients’ financial needs, they know that no one’s needs are two-dimensional. 360° Choice. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CS. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a CHF 8.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.23.

Shares of NYSE:CS opened at $8.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00. Credit Suisse Group has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 1.38.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 181.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 29.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. 13.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

