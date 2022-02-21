Credit Suisse AG Purchases 1,989 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Quanterix by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 326.5% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 5.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 2.6% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 55,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 24.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $29.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.94. Quanterix Co. has a 1 year low of $25.32 and a 1 year high of $92.57.

In related news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 3,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $97,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 1,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $47,699.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,607 shares of company stock valued at $580,193 over the last 90 days. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

