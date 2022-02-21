Credit Suisse AG Increases Position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of MGRC stock opened at $74.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.32. McGrath RentCorp has a one year low of $67.08 and a one year high of $87.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

