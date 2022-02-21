Credit Suisse AG Has $1.39 Million Position in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in ICF International were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ICF International by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,643,000 after buying an additional 13,018 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in ICF International by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,571,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in ICF International by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 113,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,094,000 after buying an additional 11,714 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in ICF International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $821,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in ICF International by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 101,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,101,000 after buying an additional 7,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

ICFI opened at $90.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.14. ICF International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.17 and a 1 year high of $108.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Several research analysts have commented on ICFI shares. lifted their price target on ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on ICF International from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other ICF International news, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total value of $511,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

