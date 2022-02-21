Credit Suisse AG Has $1.26 Million Stake in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.6% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 20.1% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KALU stock opened at $103.97 on Monday. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $87.91 and a 52-week high of $141.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -115.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -342.22%.

In related news, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $105,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $37,176.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,200 shares of company stock worth $221,248. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on KALU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kaiser Aluminum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

