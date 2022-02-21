Credit Suisse AG Buys 4,370 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Jamf were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Jamf by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Jamf by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Jamf by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Jamf by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Jamf by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Dean Hager sold 140,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total value of $5,471,128.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Lendino sold 22,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $730,053.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 369,260 shares of company stock valued at $13,280,558 in the last ninety days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JAMF. Mizuho reduced their target price on Jamf from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Jamf from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jamf in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jamf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

BATS JAMF opened at $32.24 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.56.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

