Cowen Trims Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Target Price to $5.00

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) had its price target cut by Cowen from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conduent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet cut Conduent from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Maxim Group upgraded Conduent to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Conduent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNDT opened at $4.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average is $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.56 and a beta of 1.92. Conduent has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Conduent had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Conduent will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNDT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conduent during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conduent during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Conduent during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conduent by 188.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conduent during the third quarter worth about $69,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

