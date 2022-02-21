Cowen Trims Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Target Price to $5.00

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) had its price target cut by Cowen from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conduent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet cut Conduent from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Maxim Group upgraded Conduent to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Conduent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.25.
Shares of NASDAQ:CNDT opened at $4.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average is $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.56 and a beta of 1.92. Conduent has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNDT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conduent during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conduent during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Conduent during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conduent by 188.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conduent during the third quarter worth about $69,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Conduent Company Profile
Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.
