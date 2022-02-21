Cowen Cuts Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Price Target to $30.00

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) had its price objective trimmed by Cowen from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertiv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a peer perform rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.29.

NYSE:VRT opened at $20.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Vertiv has a 52 week low of $18.53 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 1,258.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 859,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,458,000 after buying an additional 796,053 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Vertiv by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 30,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Vertiv by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 388,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,697,000 after purchasing an additional 224,356 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 235.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

