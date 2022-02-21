Cornerstone Advisory LLC Sells 406 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC lessened its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,308 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 1.4% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 8,315 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.7% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 7,290 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,822 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,727,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 67,238 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $22,838,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

FB stock opened at $206.16 on Monday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.18 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.47.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 price target on Meta Platforms and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. HSBC raised Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.20.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,902,806 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

