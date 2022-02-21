Cornerstone Advisory LLC Sells 1,043 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $264.05 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.58. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $226.77 and a 12-month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.