Cornerstone Advisory LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 3,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 888,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,517,000 after purchasing an additional 234,540 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 21,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,568,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,462,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14,978.7% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,012,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,699,000 after buying an additional 1,005,667 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $152.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $449.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.57 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $197.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

