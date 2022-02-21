Cornerstone Advisory LLC Has $984,000 Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,189 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.75.

COST stock opened at $512.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $571.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $525.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $496.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.33 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

