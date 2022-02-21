Corient Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,270 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in eBay by 176.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 342.3% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 76.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in eBay in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.52.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $89,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $55.46 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $81.19.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.