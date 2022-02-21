Corient Capital Partners LLC Cuts Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Unum Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNM. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.44.

UNM opened at $28.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $31.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.26.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Unum Group’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Unum Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

