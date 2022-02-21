Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) PT Set at C$12.50 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$12.50 target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CTS. Scotiabank increased their price target on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities set a C$13.00 price target on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Laurentian decreased their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$13.75 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) to C$14.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$12.88.

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) stock opened at C$6.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.45. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.75 and a 12 month high of C$6.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

