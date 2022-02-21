Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $271.17.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $215.85. 2,184,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,429. The firm has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -719.50, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $207.35 and a 12-month high of $258.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $240.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.86.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,013.33%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

