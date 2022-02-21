Comparing Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) and Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) and Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blend Labs and Pinterest’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blend Labs N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Pinterest $1.69 billion 9.28 -$128.32 million $0.51 46.79

Blend Labs has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pinterest.

Profitability

This table compares Blend Labs and Pinterest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blend Labs N/A N/A N/A Pinterest 14.35% 15.19% 13.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Blend Labs and Pinterest, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blend Labs 0 2 6 0 2.75 Pinterest 0 16 7 0 2.30

Blend Labs presently has a consensus target price of $17.25, suggesting a potential upside of 87.30%. Pinterest has a consensus target price of $44.70, suggesting a potential upside of 87.32%. Given Pinterest’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pinterest is more favorable than Blend Labs.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.2% of Blend Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Pinterest shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pinterest beats Blend Labs on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blend Labs Company Profile

Blend Labs Inc. designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc. engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

