Coliseum Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 18,732 PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Coliseum Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,732 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000. PGT Innovations comprises approximately 0.0% of Coliseum Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

PGTI stock opened at $19.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.89. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.42 and a beta of 1.45.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.55 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $44,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $106,460. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PGT Innovations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised PGT Innovations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

