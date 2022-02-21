Citigroup Raises Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $180.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
AMAT has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a hold rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $170.62.
Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $133.35 on Thursday. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $105.50 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.99. The company has a market capitalization of $118.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.35%.
In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 76.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.
About Applied Materials
Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.
