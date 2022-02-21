Citigroup Raises Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $180.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

AMAT has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a hold rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $170.62.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $133.35 on Thursday. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $105.50 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.99. The company has a market capitalization of $118.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.38% and a net margin of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.35%.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 76.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.