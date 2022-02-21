Citigroup Inc. Sells 5,160 Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 65.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,160 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 130,900.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 1,054.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period.

DWX stock opened at $38.92 on Monday. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a one year low of $36.41 and a one year high of $41.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.08.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

