Citigroup Inc. Reduces Holdings in Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,518 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Tattooed Chef were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTCF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Tattooed Chef by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Tattooed Chef in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Tattooed Chef by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Tattooed Chef by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tattooed Chef in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. 16.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on TTCF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Tattooed Chef in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TTCF opened at $12.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -42.69 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.89. Tattooed Chef, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.89 and a fifty-two week high of $25.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

